Who Is Radhika Merchant? 8 Things You Should Know About Anant Ambani's Future Wife

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to his childhood friend, Radhika Merchant, in Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple on December 29. Anant, 27, and Radhika, 24, have known each other for years now, and the latter is seen at all family events hosted by the Ambanis. She also attended the weddings of Sha Ambani and Anand Piramal, as well as Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Radhika Merchant, is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. The couple's roka ceremony took place amid close friends and family members. As per a statement from Reliance, "Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness."

RADHIKA MERCHANT: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT AMBANI'S DAUGHTER-IN-LAW

1) The daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, Radhika Merchant also has an elder sister named Anjali Merchant. She is a trained classical dancer.

2) Radhika did her schooling in Mumbai until 2009 at Ecole Mondiale World School and later moved to New York for her graduation. As per her LinkedIn profile, in 2013, she earned an International Baccalaureate diploma from BD Somani International School.

3) Radhika received her Bachelor's degree in 2017 from New York University in Political Science and Economics.

4) Reportedly, Ambani's youngest daughter-in-law is trained in Bharatnatyam. She has been trained in the dance form for eight years and is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts, Mumbai.

5) After completing her graduation, Radhika Merchant ventured into real estate by joining an agency named Isprava. The agency specialises in the construction and design of luxury homes.

6) Radhika currently serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare. Encore Pharmaceutical Company is headed by her father, Viren Merchant.

7) If rumours are to be believed, Anant and Radhika got engaged in an intimate ceremony back in 2019. There has been no official confirmation of the rumours.

8) Radhika Merchant's debut stage performance was also hosted by the Ambanis earlier this year at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. It was the first time the business family introduced her as their daughter-in-law.

