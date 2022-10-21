Who is Riva Arora? Everything You Need To Know About The Heavily Trolled Child Actress

Riva Arora has been all over the headlines these days. For those, who don't know, the 12 year old child actress has been facing ire on social media after her romantic video with Karan Kundrra went viral. The now deleted video featured Riva cheating on her boyfriend with Karan Kundrra. As the video went viral on social media, netizens have been of the opinion that the teen influence shouldn't be posting such videos with men who are twice or thrice her age. In fact, Riva's parents have also been facing the brunt for letting her do such videos while Karan has also been receiving the flak.

If this wasn't all. Another video of Riva has also been grabbing the eyeballs wherein she was seen shaking a leg with Mika Singh. The video features Riva and Mika grooving to the song 'What The Luck'. And now the singer was slammed for romantically dancing with the child actress. One of the comments on the post read, "She is 12...Mika is 45....these people are promoting child sexual abuse". Another comment read, "She's going to come out in a few years saying she was groomed by her parents and the industry. Poor Girl. What the hell are her parents doing?"

As Riva Arora continues to make headlines owing to this controversy, here's everything you need to know about the actress: