Why Is Saif Ali Khan Concerned About Ibrahim Ali Khan's Future?

Actor Saif Ali Khan who never shies away from talking about his kids, said that he is concerned about his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan's future, but at the same time, he is also happy that his son has been working hard to sustain in the industry.

He told Zoom, "I am concerned for his future and I am happy he is working hard. I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I'm full of nervous prayer that his future goes well."

Saif also said that Ibrahim is as pretentious as him.

"At a certain age you should be unpretentious and simple which I see in young Ibrahim and it's nice. But to have the same attitude at a later age is not necessarily correct. He (Ibrahim) also says I look like a young Saif. He just told me. He sent me a picture of him, looking good and said, 'This is what I would look like if I was a 20-year-old Vikram Vedha actor'," revealed the Bhoot Police actor.

Those who are unaware, Ibrahim has been assisting Karan Johar on the sets of his upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Recently, Sara shared a pictures of Ibrahim from the sets of the film and wrote is she is proud to see her brother on the film sets.

Coming back to Saif Ali Khan, the actor will next be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. In the film, Saif plays Raavan while Prabhas plays Ram, Kriti plays Sita and Sunny plays Laxman.

Apart from Adipurush, Saif has Vikram Vedha- a Hindi remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.