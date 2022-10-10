Why Restrict? Gauri Sawant Reacts To Sushmita Sen Playing Transgender In Taali

Fans went completely in awe of actress Sushmita Sen when she unveiled the first look of her upcoming project, Taali. She is set to play a trans woman in the web series. Even though the project is getting positive responses, the debate around why trans actors are not preferred for the role has started on the internet.

Taali is inspired by the life of India's first transgender activist, Gauri Sawant. She believes it's a huge victory for the trans community, but she is not bothered about who gets to do the job.

Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, Gauri Sawant said, "First, I want to make it clear that there are many transgender actors who will be seen in the project, who were picked after a thorough audition process. I am also attached to the project, not as an actor, but in some way. So, it is not just that Sushmita is the only one acting in the project."

She continues to say that many in her community desired to be a woman, and so that's the reason why they decided to wear a saree. "Now, it is a mark of respect for us that a female actor is playing the role, instead of an male actor, which we have seen happening in the past".

Sawant has been tirelessly working for the betterment of the transgender community. She has been involved for many years in many social activities, especially helping sex workers and those suffering from AIDS.

Further, during the chat, Sawant wondered why people were discussing whether a transgender should have been roped in for the role. Stressing that it's a challenge for a woman of such stature to take up the task, Sawant told the publication, "Because the role comes with a lot of taboo with which we live with. She has shown courage to take it up. And she was my first choice."

Giving an example of her advertisement, where she played the role of a mother, and people accepted her in that role, Sawant asked why trans people should just be restricted to playing transgender roles.

She added that trans people should be considered for playing other roles as well. She said, "We need to break these barriers, and open up more channels. Let her (Sushmita) play that role, hum koi aur role kar lene. For instance, I would be really interested in the role of Sushma Swaraj, if her biopic is made someday. Kissko restrict mat karo is my message for all."

Watching a woman portray the subtleties of a transgender person rather than a male is a triumph for the community, Sawant told the publication.

"My guru, who is 73-year-old, ne khudh bola ke jab Sadashiv Amrapurkar ne role kiya Sadak mein, thodha acha laga, but kabhi nahi socha tha ke ek aurat bhi yeh role karegi," she concluded, adding that actress Sushmita Sen has worked extensively to get the character right.