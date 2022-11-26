With Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn Finally Delivers His First Success Of 2022 As A Protagonist

In a career spanning over three decades, Ajay Devgn has established himself among the most loved and successful superstars in Bollywood.

In the last decade, he delivered many big successes including Golmaal Again, Raid, Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Sooryavanshi among others.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi was Bollywood's first big hit after the COVID-19 pandemic. While Akshay Kumar played the titular role in it, Devgn was seen in an extended cameo along with Ranveer Singh.

He followed the success of Sooryavanshi with special appearances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Both films turned out to be huge box-office hits and Runway 34 was his next release. It was Devgn's first release of 2022 as a protagonist.

Despite getting a decent response from critics and moviegoers, the thriller failed to leave a mark at the ticket window and flopped badly.

Last seen in Indra Kumar's Thank God in a prominent part, Ajay Devgn recently returned to the theatres last week with the sequel to his 2015 hit Drishyam. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the much-hyped movie also featured Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta in the central roles.

Drishyam 2 was released on November 18 amid huge buzz. As expected, the movie opened to favourable reviews and opened well. Withing just seven days of hitting the theatres, the thriller crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic front and is on its to be a huge success at the box office.

On the second Friday (November 25), the film collected Rs 7.87 crore, taking its 8 day total to Rs 112.53 crore. In the second weekend, it is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 125 crore mark. With Drishyam 2, Devgn has scored his first success of 2022 as a protagonist.

On the professional front, Ajay's lineup also includes biggies like Maidaan and Bholaa. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is a biographical drama that features the superstar as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim alongside Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

Bholaa, on the other hand, is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. It marks the third directorial venture of Devgn after Shivaay and Runway 34. Both films are slated to release next year.