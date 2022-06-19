Witness The 22nd Edition Of IIFA Awards - Weekend With The Stars On Colors Today - Sunday 19th June At 5 pm

The highly anticipated mega celebration of Indian cinema, the 22nd Edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, took over the Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with a star-studded weekend. Giving Indian cinema a global platform, the Awards was held at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on June 3rd and 4th, 2022.

As the magical Weekend with the Stars is all set to premiere today, here is a sneak peek for fans from around the globe to see of what some of their favourite stars were up to at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Farah Khan took to cooking with Michelin Star Chef Vineet Bhatia at W Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Tiger Shroff took to indoor sky diving at CLYMB Abu Dhabi at Yas Island - the world’s ultimate adventure hub. Nora Fatehi tried out the world’s fastest roller coaster ride at Ferrari World, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tamannaah Bhatia visited the world’s largest and most expansive marine life aquarium – Seaworld Abu Dhabi at Yas Island. Maniesh Paul took to the incredible 290-metre-long Ferrari World go-karting track at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Catch more from your favourite stars - Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Neha Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi, Zarah S Khan, Asees Kaur, Ash King, Kusha Kapila and many more in the best of their elements at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi exclusively on India’s No.1 premium Hindi entertainment channel, COLORS today - 19th June, 2022 at 5:00 pm IST.

Father's Day 2022: Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Others Wish Dads

Akshay Kumar To Play The Lead Role In Dostana 2 Post Kartik Aaryan's Exit?

About IIFA (International Indian Film Academy)

IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone’s dream: “One People. One World”. IIFA is the most appreciated South Asian film academy and a global platform that gives the Indian film fraternity an opportunity to reach audiences in international territories. The alliances made via the platform of IIFA provide huge benefits and gain to India and an equally important objective is to create similar benefits in the host country. The aim is to establish a system of mutual benefit to both India as well as the host destinations by boosting tourism, economic development, trade, culture, cross-border investments and film co-productions. The IIFA Weekend & Awards each year and travels to new, exciting and beautiful destinations, taking the film fraternity to unite and celebrate the best of Indian film and culture, thereby taking Indian Cinema and India to a wider audience. www.iifa.com

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining and retail destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™️ Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and eight hotels, including Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island located on Yas Bay, the soon to be Abu Dhabi’s premier waterfront destination. For more information, visit http://www.miral.ae

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries. DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About Yas Island

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events all within the 25 sq km Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™️ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™️), Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall. With hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including MAD and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.