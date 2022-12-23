Witness Dr. Amit Kamle, Akshita Mudgal's Sparkling Chemistry In Irada Nek Hai

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Dr. Amit Kamle, a well-known gospel Music Composer, is releasing his latest song - Irada Nek Hai - featuring Akshita Mudgal for Glorify Christ 7 on Christmas Eve 2022. Dr. Amit Kamle headed the Direction, Music Composition, Screenplay and Lyrics, while National Award Winner Shashaa Tirupati is the lead singer. The song centres around the message derived from Isaiah 55: 8-9 to put complete trust in God because his ways and plans are always better than our own and to trust that everything included in his plan is for the greater good.

Apart from the divine messages delivered through the song, the screenplay and direction also bring out the bond as played by Dr. Amit Kamle and Akshita Mudgal onscreen. Irada Nek Hai is a story about two friends, Amit (played by Dr. Amit Kamle) and Akshita (played by Akshita Mudgal), who are good friends and deeply rooted in faith. Akshita is an ambitious and organized person who aspires to become an air hostess and is offered a job by a major airline. Amit has always been supportive of Akshita's decisions. However, as Akshita is about to start her new career, an incident changes their lives, and both seek God's help.

Akshita Mudgal commented on her collaboration with Dr. Amit Kamle and A.K. International Tourism project, saying, "It has been a great honour for me to work with Amit Ji on Irada Nek Hai. Amit ji is super cute. His positive energy makes the work even more enjoyable. Through Amit Ji and his projects, more people recognise the importance of incorporating spirituality into their lives and turning to God for guidance."

Dr. Amit Kamle has composed gospel music for many notable artists such as S.P Balasubramanyam, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Sadhana Sargam, Javed Ali, Suresh Wadkar, Rekha Bhardwaj, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Bela Shende, and Hariharan, among others, for various projects including Sahayata, Israel, Arziyaan, Samay, Jeevan Ka Maksad Yeshu Masih, Jaijiakar and Dil Mera Dil to name a few. Since 2016, A.K. International Tourism has produced over 75 songs in approximately 30 Indian and international languages.

In the future, A.K. International Tourism aims to create awareness among young people about social issues and spirituality through content-driven songs and compositions for children to encourage them to follow the spiritual path from a young age. There will also be songs for the elderly that spread messages of peace and holiness.