Women's Day 2022: Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Others Celebrate Womanhood

Every year on March 8, the International Women's Day is celebrated around the world. On this special occasion, many B-town celebrities took to their social media handles and extended their wishes to celebrate womanhood.

Katrina Kaif shared a picture of her family and captioned it as, "A lot of WOMEN in one family 🙂 👯‍♂️ #womensday #sisters."

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a video of herself on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Found myself somewhere along this journey of up's & down's.. I know who I am.. who I aspire to be.. More importantly, I know who I am not.. who I can never be. And just like that, having that clarity gives me so much peace.. and so much joy, just being Me! I celebrate me! Hope You find You and celebrate You! Happy Women's Day!"

Kajol shared a picture of herself with her team consisting of only female artistes and captioned it as, "Producer, Director, Actor, Manager, Stylist, Makeup and Hair! Womens Day all day everyday!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Every day is women's day... Pride, love, equality, respect" along with a heart emoticon.

Sushmita Sen wrote, "#pathmaker #pathbreaker whatever be the journey...it's beautiful to be a Woman!! 🤗❤️💋 To thrive in a world full of judgements can never be easy...And then, to teach it mercy...ah! It's a blessing to be a Woman!!!😊💃🏻 Happy Women's Day!!!🎶😁💃🏻🌈 #sisterhood #love #joy #grace #strength #blessings I love you guys soooooo much!!! #duggadugga 😍."

Rhea Chakraborty shared a video of herself, wherein she is seen twirling in saree and said, "To be a woman is to know no fear. This woman's day, I pray for an equal world for men and women. My hope for us - A world with equal opportunity, equal rights and equal respect. Love to all the beautiful women in the world 🤍🦋"

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared Women's Day wish on her Instagram page and wrote, "For generations, women have been subjected to, revolted against, & endured all kinds of injustice. They are often touted to be the 'weaker sex'; apart from constantly being scrutinised for being 'who' they are. But, when they work their way up and take centrestage, they're unstoppable. Together, let's vow to #BreakTheBias to help our future generations grow in an equal and just world... A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. One that is diverse, fair, & inclusive; where difference is valued & celebrated everywhere; be it at our workplaces or within our schools, colleges, and communities. Let's evolve!💪♥️ Most importantly, always remember to celebrate yourself every day 💝."

We wish all our lovely readers Happy Women's Day!