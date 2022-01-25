Writer Taslima Nasreen On Her Surrogacy Tweet: Nothing To Do With Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy recently and the couple were soon flooded with congratulatory messages from their fans friends from the industry. However, amidst this writer, Taslima Nasreen shared some tweets on surrogacy that seemed to be directed towards the couple and thus saw a massive outrage. Now, the writer has clarified that her tweet had nothing to do with Priyanka and Nick.

Taslima Nasreen had shared tweets that said, "Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits---it is just a selfish narcissistic ego." Nasreen had further written, "How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies as the mothers who give birth to the babies?" after which she was criticized by the fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Now, the writer has shared a tweet that said her post was not pointing out towards the couple.

After Priyanka-Nick Welcome Their Baby, Taslima Nasreen Makes Controversial Comments On Surrogacy

Taslima Nasreen stated, "My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple." Meanwhile, in a recent interaction with India Today, Priyanka Chopra's cousin and actress Meera Chopra revealed that Priyanka and Nick have welcomed a baby girl and further added that The Sky Is Pink actress is going to be a wonderful mother.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Welcomed A Baby Daughter, Confirms Meera Chopra

Meera Chopra said, "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension of her powerful self. We are all very proud of her." Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' joint statement read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."