Yami Gautam Dhar & Neha Dhupia Visit Delhi Commission For Women

Riding high on the critical acclaim and success of her latest movie streaming on Disney+ Hotstar A Thursday, Yami Gautam Dhar recently visited the Delhi Commission for Women. Accompanying her was her movie co-star Neha Dhupia.

Both the gorgeous actresses had an engaging conversation with Swati Maliwal - Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India.

The trip to Delhi turned out to be a heart-warming experience for Yami and Neha to meet the entire team and to see their passion towards this noble initiative. Also, the actresses got to know in detail about the '181' helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken.

Taking to social media, Yami shared, "An engaging conversation with @swati_maliwal Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India. It was a heart-warming experience to meet the entire team and to see their passion towards this noble initiative. Also got to know in detail about the '181' helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken. It was a fulfilling feeling to know they had watched A Thursday and appreciated our work on highlighting the subject of women safety and need of stricter laws to safeguard them."

Neha Dhupia also posted, "What an insightful discussion with @swati_maliwal Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women and other members. It was heartening to know about the different initiatives undertaken by them for improving safety for women in Delhi. It was a wonderful experience to meet the complete team and to hear them speak passionately about their endeavours. Also discussed about the '181' helpline number that empowers citizens to report incidents about violence against women and the patrol vans which reach the spot swiftly. We felt gratified that they had watched 'A Thursday' and the topic and narrative resonated with them on how we highlighted the subject of women safety and the need for stricter laws to protect them."

It was a fulfilling feeling for both Yami and Neha to know the Delhi Commission for Women team had watched A Thursday and appreciated their work on highlighting the subject of women safety and need of stricter laws to safeguard them.