Yami Gautam Dhar Shares How She Got The Haryanvi Accent Right For Dasvi

Yami Gautam Dhar has collected great reviews from the masses for her superb performance in the latest release, A Thursday. And without keeping her fans long waiting for the next release Yami's Dasvi trailer is out and the actress is seen portraying the character of a Haryanvi cop and the actress has just nailed the accent.

Yami is a tremendously talented actress and is always seen playing a different kind of character in her films. In her latest OTT release A Thursday she nailed the character of a school teacher who takes 16 students hostage. The intensity she bought to play the character has stunned the audience. And yet more brilliant performance she is all set to bring for the audience is in Dasvi. The trailer of the film is out and is steaming high on the internet. Yami in the character of a Haryanvi cop is winning the hearts. However, she has gone down a lot of preparations to put in a perfect dialect which is needed to justify the character.

Sharing about her preparations about the same, Yami shared," I took dictions classes from a teacher, Sisunita, to get the nuances right, to get the diction right. We worked on each and every dialogue and also how much to hold back because how much only is required for the character I think that's very important to identify. If it becomes too pure, if it becomes too detailed then it's difficult for the pan India audience to understand which is not what we want. So we identified and marked a combination of which is you understand her background but for the same time, you also understand what she is saying. And where to put the stress, because Haryanvi has certain width to it so how can we add it and what that adds to the character, so, we did the work to that kind of depth."

Apart from Dasvi in which she will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. Yami's interesting line-up includes OMG2 featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathy and a few unannounced projects.