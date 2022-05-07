Yami Gautam Is Happy About South Films Doing Great Numbers At Box Office

When it comes to films like Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 turning out to be pan India successes, Yami Gautam is happy that stories in other languages are also becoming popular in North India, instead of looking at them as competition, stated a report in PTI.

The Vicky Donor actress was speaking at a session at the ongoing Goa Fest 2022. Yami feels that films from the South are turning out to be pan-India successes as filmmakers are able to share their vision without any hurdle. Whereas when it comes to the Hindi Film Industry, directors still find it difficult to have a free hand when bringing their perspective on screen.

She said that producers are still interested in backing projects with big stars as they sideline story-oriented films. Citing example of her producer-husband Aditya Dhar, she said, "My husband, Aditya (Dhar), who directed Uri, even after three years of the film's release, is working on one of his most ambitious films. But for him to explain his vision to producers... There were just two or three who understood that and are working towards it."

Yami continued, "The director needs more free hand in expressing their vision. We need to focus more on the story and the script... We need to straighten our priorities." She gave examples of films like Baahubali and KGF franchise, Pushpa and RRR, and said these movies prove that producers trusted their directors and the story.

"The actors who are there (in these films) are huge stars, especially in the southern film industry and have a pan-India audience. I don't think that it stopped them anywhere. They believed in the director's vision and went for it," she said at the event.

Workwise, Yami was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi which also starred Nimrat Kaur.