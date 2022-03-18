Yami Gautam On Reuniting With Husband Aditya Dhar For A Film Post Uri: It's A Very Sweet Expectation

Yami Gautam left her fans pleasantly surprised when she announced her secret wedding with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, the actress opened up on her plans of reuniting with her husband for a movie.

Yami told ETimes "It's a very sweet expectation and he's definitely for me... Of course, we got married later, but yeah, as strictly as actor and director, he was one of those directors in 2019, who had faith in me and who felt that, 'Okay, never seen Yami in that kind of role, and I'd like to give her (the role in Uri: The Surgical Strike)'. And Amar Kaushik also with Bala... I know the kind of films Aditya is working on, and I think I myself can't wait for those films to come out soon for you all to see."

She continued, "But as far as your question is concerned, you just never know! I've never said anything before my producers and directors. So whenever something like that happens, of course, you would know!"

On being asked if Aditya gives any inputs when she is picking up her scripts, the actress revealed that she goes by her gut when it comes to giving her nod to the projects. However, she also added that she discusses films with her hubby.

The Bala actress told the tabloid that Aditya has never read any of her scripts but he is 'aware' of them. She said that their healthy discussion helps her in becoming a better actor and broaden her perspective and vision.

Speaking about movies, Yami was recently seen in Behzad Khambatta's thriller A Thursday in which she received rave reviews for her performance. When it comes to her upcoming projects, Yami has Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi, Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG2 and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Lost in her kitty.