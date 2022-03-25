Yami Gautam Reacts As Trolls Call The Kashmir Files A Propaganda Film; 'It Is Even More Painful'

Actress Yami Gautam who recently got married to Aditya Dhar who is a Kashmiri Pandit, reacted to trolls' negative comments against The Kashmir Files, which has taken the entire nation by storm. Ever since Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files hit the theatres, people have been rushing to theatres to watch the film. Needless to say that the film has set the box office on fire. But there is a section of people who are not happy with the film, because they feel that it has its own agenda. While some criticised the film for spreading hatred against Muslim community, others called it a 'propaganda' film.

Reacting to such negative claims against the Anupam Kher-starrer, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during 1990, Yami told a leading daily that all those naysayers who have been questioning The Kashmir Files should meet the victims of the exodus.

Yami told Hindustan Times, "This is beyond filmmaking. Also, beyond a point you have to cancel a lot of things in your head. As long as you are a part of something which you believe in and you really like it, then you stick to it. When you know in your heart the intention [with which] something has been made [being tagged as a propaganda] it's even more painful."

She further said, "If someone feels the other way, why don't they speak to people who have spent years and years in those refugee camps? So many of them are still there and it has become a home for them. I think they would be able to answer these people [asking questions] better."

She went on to add that she would love to go with the majority sentiment, with the truth, with what she has heard, and who she trusts, because she feels that so many people cannot lie.

"Emotional pain [shown in The Kashmir Files] is beyond all these debates and agendas," concluded Yami.