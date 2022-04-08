Yami Gautam Recalls Mean Incident When A High-End Designer Told Her 'That Lehenga Is Not For You'

Yami Gautam took everyone by surprise when she announced her wedding with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in June last year. She also shared some dreamy pictures from her nuptials which went viral in no time. But, what caught everyone's attention was the fact that the actress chose to drape her mother's saree for her wedding instead of an expensive bridal lehenga.

In her recent interview with Indian Express, she explained the reason behind the same. Yami said that her wedding was an extension of her personality and she feels she is lucky because even filmmaker-husband feels the same way.

"My wedding was an extension of my personality, and my core values. I am lucky to have a partner who thinks like me. Wedding is your day, you should do everything you feel like doing, which give you happiness. No one should dictate that for you," the publication quoted her as saying.

She continued, "I've had the privilege to have some really good designers I can lean on. But, even in the fashion industry, there are some high-end designers who don't give you their outfits because you are not so and so. It is the entire system."

The actress further recalled a 'mean' incident when she was refused a lehenga by a high-end designer.

Yami said, "I remember I heard that about myself once. That person said, 'No, that lehenga is not for you', and I was like 'What, why?!', and they said, 'No, just doesn't work with that designer'. It was so mean. I don't understand what the criteria is, how can you make someone feel so bad? But its not true for all designers, some of them are really good with their work and their attitude, but there is always a rotten apple."

The Bala actress said that post that incident, she decided that she would never allow anyone to make her feel bad about herself. She shared that she had it in her head that when it will be her special day, it is going to be her way.

Yami said that she wore her mother's saree on her wedding because of the way she feels connected with that emotion. The actress added, "Our rituals were very important to me, absorbing everything that we were doing was of utmost importance to us, and we did that."

In the same interview, Yami also admitted that there's a lot of pressure on celebrities to be glamorous even off camera and revealed how she was once told that she needs to be seen at parties to 'really arrive' in the film industry.

Yami recalled her meeting with a celebrity manager wherein the latter insisted that she needs to be seen in parties.

"She said, 'Until you're not seen, you've not arrived'. I told her that I thought I had arrived with a very good film, but she kept on insisting that I need to network and get out, I need to up my game, and be seen everywhere. She also said, 'you might have done a great first film, but that's over, you're forgotten'. I told her that I will not go, because to be a part of these parties, I first have to be invited. To which she said she can get that done for me. But that's not how I want to go, I don't want to get myself invited, I don't come from that thought process," the publication quoted Yami as saying.

Workwise, Yami Gautam's latest release Dasvi co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur is currently streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema.