Yami Gautam Reveals Why She Has Become Extra Cautious While Choosing New Projects!

Actress Yami Gautam is elated that her last film A Thursday left a lasting impression on audience and her work was praised immensely by critics as well as netizens. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Yami said that she feels her journey as an actor has just begun.

She told Times Of India, "I feel the kind of films I want to do, or I have wanted to do, slowly and steadily, have started coming my way since 2019. While I do acknowledge the work that I have done in the past, with films like Vicky Donor (2011), Badlapur (2015) and Kaabil (2017), the process of my growth as an actor has begun now."

She went on to add that she is glad that writers and directors have shown trust in her and she also hopes filmmakers continue to show this faith in her ability to perform characters that nobody could imagine her pulling off a few years ago.

While speaking about the change in her journey as an actor, she said that it all started with Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was a massive box-office success. The film saw her pulling off a character of an undercover agent that no one really saw me doing before.

She further added, "These projects only proved that it is never about the length of your roles, but the content. Films like these led to more such amazing opportunities come my way. A Thursday had me headlining the project, which is in case of my upcoming film, Lost, too. I have really waited for opportunities like these. So, from here on I am being extra cautious about what I pick as after all I am asking my audience to believe in what I believe and so I need to be very sure of it."