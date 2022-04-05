Yami Gautam Shares Story Of A Jail Inmate Who Prepared Notes On Career Options For His Daughter

As actress Yami Gautam gears up for the release of her upcoming film Dasvi, which is all set to stream on Netflix from April 7, 2022, she recalls a story of a jail inmate, who prepared notes on career options for his daughter. Last week, Yami, Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur held a special screening of the film for 2000 prisoners of the Agra Central Jail, where the film was shot.

While speaking to a media portal, Yami revealed that during the shoot of the film, she came across a register of a jail inmate, which had several notes on career options.

She told India Today, "There was particularly one inmate, his story kind of stayed with me. I didn't even meet him. But he sent his register just for an autograph and with a picture of his daughter. And it had written notes which he prepared for his daughter, who is a teenager."

She further said, "And it had different career options - if she wants to become an IAS officer, this is what she needs to score in 12th, and so on and so forth. If she wants to join the army, this is the procedure. And if she wants to become a banker. .. and of course, that has happened at the library. I am sure that's where he had gathered all the information."

She further revealed that even though she could not meet or interact with the inmates, she realised that there's so much more to their situation.

"Whatever little stories that you get to know as actors, as humans, you don't even realise there's so much happening around," said Yami.

Coming back to Dasvi, the film's trailer received positive reactions from netizens and they loved Yami's character in the film. It is to be seen if the film will manage to live up to fans' expectations.