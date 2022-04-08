Yami Gautam Slams 'Disrespectful Review' Of Dasvi; Asks The Media Portal To Refrain From Reviewing Her Films

Last night, actress Yami Gautam took to Twitter and slammed the 'disrespectful review' of Dasvi, posted by a media portal and called it out for consistently pulling her down. Sharing a part of the review that read, "Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive," Yami wrote, "Before I say anything else, I'd like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it."

She further wrote, "My recent films & performances include 'A Thursday', 'Bala', 'Uri' etc & yet this is qualified as a 'review' of my work! It's extremely disrespectful!"

She went on to add that it takes years of hard work for a self-made actor like her to keep proving her mettle again & again with every opportunity. However, she feels utterly disappointed, as that is what she receives from certain reputed portals.

Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it. https://t.co/GGczNekBhP pic.twitter.com/wdBYXyv47V — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 7, 2022

She concluded by saying, "It's heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don't seek that since long now! I would request you not to 'review' my performance henceforth ! I'll find grace in that & it'll be less painful." (sic)

Netizens were quick to react to Yami's post and they made sure to extend their support to her.

A netizen wrote, "You did brilliant in #Dasvi! We, the viewers love your work and that is all that matters. Please do not give any headspace to these "portals". We all know they're agenda driven and never objective! More power to you! God bless!"

Another netizen wrote, "You have arrived. Take a bow. Let the random critics who climb out of rotting woodwork crawl and burn. Why care. You don't owe anyone anything , so no point justifying. Now go and blaze your trail and set the ramparts afire. URI style! ?"

"Glad you did this @yamigautam. These so called film critics just now how to praise 10 times the budget Hollywood movies and compare Bollywood movies against that and then pull it down. So, kudos to you for doing that," wrote one more user.

(Social media posts are unedited.)