      A Thursday Teaser Out: Yami Gautam Dhar Is Seen In A Kindergarten With A Grim Look

      Disney+ Hotstar is all set to enthrall its viewers with an exciting dose of adrenaline with its upcoming nail-biting hostage drama A Thursday. Starring brilliant actor Yami Gautam Dhar, the suspense drama has been produced by RSVP movies and directed by Behzad Khambata.

      Packed with unexpected twists and turns, A Thursday shall take the viewers on a startling ride! The teaser shows a sneak peek into a kindergarten school wherein the children seem to be in a joyous mood as we catch a fleeting glance of Yami Gautam with a grim look on her face followed by a gun-shot!

      An absolute thriller that will have the audience glued to their screens!

      The suspense from its teaser is palpable. The combination of Yami's tense look and the joyful backdrop of a kindergarten make for the perfect setting for a thriller. We cant wait to know more details about the hostage drama!

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 18:23 [IST]
