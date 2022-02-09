A Thursday Teaser Out: Yami Gautam Dhar Is Seen In A Kindergarten With A Grim Look

Disney+
Hotstar
is
all
set
to
enthrall
its
viewers
with
an
exciting
dose
of
adrenaline
with
its
upcoming
nail-biting
hostage
drama
A
Thursday.
Starring
brilliant
actor
Yami
Gautam
Dhar,
the
suspense
drama
has
been
produced
by
RSVP
movies
and
directed
by
Behzad
Khambata.
Packed
with
unexpected
twists
and
turns,
A
Thursday
shall
take
the
viewers
on
a
startling
ride!
The
teaser
shows
a
sneak
peek
into
a
kindergarten
school
wherein
the
children
seem
to
be
in
a
joyous
mood
as
we
catch
a
fleeting
glance
of
Yami
Gautam
with
a
grim
look
on
her
face
followed
by
a
gun-shot!
An
absolute
thriller
that
will
have
the
audience
glued
to
their
screens!
The
suspense
from
its
teaser
is
palpable.
The
combination
of
Yami's
tense
look
and
the
joyful
backdrop
of
a
kindergarten
make
for
the
perfect
setting
for
a
thriller.
We
cant
wait
to
know
more
details
about
the
hostage
drama!