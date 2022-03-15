Yami Gautam Urges People To Watch The Kashmir Files; 'It Took Us 32 Years & A Film To Get To Know The Truth'

Yami Gautam recently took to social media to extend her support to Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files. The actress urged everyone to watch the movie and said that being married to be a Kashmiri Pandit, she knews first hand of the atrocities that the Kashmir Pandit community has gone through.

The Bala actress tweeted, "Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles."

Previously, her filmmaker-husband Aditya Dhar had tweeted in support of the Vivek Agnihotri directorial. He had talked about the videos of people getting emotional after watching the movie.

The Uri director had tweeted, "You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn't have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas. This film is a brave attempt to show our TRUTH! We were forced to keep this tragedy a secret."

He had further added, "We tried moving on hoping that time will heal our wounds. But we were seriously wrong. The wounds still remain. Almost all of us till date are still suffering mentally, emotionally and even physically. It was not just the terrorism that killed so many, it was also what followed the migration. Hats off to our elders for bringing us up with so much dignity. Against all odds and atrocities, they made sure we get the best of education, and make our country proud. Being a filmmaker myself I couldn't have made a better film than this on my own tragedy. Hats off to @vivekagnihotri & @AnupamPKher Ji. Please watch the tragic TRUE story of one of the most patriotic and loyal communities of India."

Besides Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, other Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Manoj Bajpayee and Vidyut Jammwal had also lauded the film.

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990. The film minted Rs 27.15 crore in its opening weekend and is currently having a smashing run at the box office.