Yami Gautam Wanted To Be A Civil Servant, Says She Never Wanted To Be The Center Of Attention

Actress Yami Gautam is on the roll! The way she is experimenting with her roles is indeed commendable, but did you know that Yami never aspired to become an actress? Yes, you read it right! In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Yami revealed that she wanted to be civil servant, but life had other plans for her.

She told Indian Express, "I never grew up with the thought of being in an industry where you are expected to be the center of attention. I was very determined to pursue my dream of becoming a civil servant one day. But life and destiny have their own course sometimes, and I happen to be here."

Yami further said with the kind of field she has been working in, she can still use her voice to reach out to all the girls who are trying to make it on their own. She further said that she wants to tell them that no dream is big or small. You're as good as what you do and what you believe in.

The Vicky Donor actress went on to add that we align our expectations with what society expects us to do but in our heart, we might want to pursue something else.

"It doesn't have to be in sync with your grades in school. So I'd say, the journey is a tough one so fight it on your own and be fearless. Whatever work you get into, do it with dignity, respect and to the best of your abilities," added Gautam.

With respect to work, Yami was last seen in Dasvi alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur and she was praised immensely for her acting chops.