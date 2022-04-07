Yash On Being Compared To SRK & Salman Khan Post KGF Success: They Have Been My Inspiration To Become An Actor

South star Yash took the nation by storm with his 2018 Kannada film KGF Chapter 1. The film dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi had set the cash registers ringing at the box office and made him a pan-India star. Now, Yash is gearing up for the release of its sequel titled KGF Chapter 2.

The blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 1 catapulted Yash to fame and his fans even compared him with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In a recent interaction with an leading news portal, Yash addressed these comparisons and said that both the stars have been his inspiration to become an actor.

The actor told Bollywoodlife, "I am a cinema kid. I have grown up watching their films. So I would like to add that you know nothing is permanent here. I mean they are superstars and disrespecting them or comparing is not right. They all have been my inspiration to become an actor. They are the pillars of the industry."

He also opened up on KGF 2 and its massive craze in Hindi cinema and said, "It was planned like that. We wanted to make a pan India film and I want that every film that gets released should be panned India and not Hindi Cinema or Kannada cinema. SS Rajamouli sir started this and we continued. I hope to see more of such films being made."

Previously, at the trailer launch of the KGF Chapter 2, Yash had said that people should stop describing cinema as 'woods' and celebrate the Indian cinema overall. He had said, "I think people have moved on. It's high time we have to understand that it's one industry and stop classifying it into categories."

Besides Yash, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The action flick is slated to release on April 14, 2022.