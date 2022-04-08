Yash Shares Why KGF Chapter 2 Is More Relatable Than Slice Of Life Films

Superstar Yash is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film KGF Chapter 2. After the huge success of the first time, fans are excited to watch the actor as Rocky bhai once again on screen!

Amid this, the actor in his recent interaction with an entertainment portal, said that he believes that KGF Chapter 2 is more relatable than any other films which are termed as relatable and slice of life. He further added that he doesn't understand when people use the word 'relatable' for films.

"My question is, relatable for whom and how many? Are we relatable to the small town or the masses or the people who are going through a lot of difficulties in life?," Yash told Film Companion.

He told the portal that when people call a movie, 'slice of life' film, it is mostly about urban problems."

However, the actor assured, "KGF is a story about a mother who has suffered a lot in her life and wants her son to not live like her. She wants him to be rich at least when he dies. That is a relatable point for the whole of the country. Only 1 per cent of people who are privileged, only they may not relate to it."

Yash went on to say that most of the people who work hard towards achieving their goals will relate to KGF 2. He added that besides being relatable, the design around the film is a little entertaining.

Helmed by Prasanth Neel, besides Yash, KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The action drama is slated to release on April 14.