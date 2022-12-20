Year Ender: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, Celeb Couples Who Tied The Knot In 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who had been dating each other for around five years, tied the knot on April 14 this year in an intimate wedding. The wedding took place at Ranbir's residence and was attended by the couple's respective families and close friends. It was a traditional Hindu wedding wherein Ranbir and Alia were seen twinning in their cream coloured embroidered outfit.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who had been dating each other for a while, tied the knot on February 19 this year. After a fun mehendi and sangeet ceremony, the couple tied the knot in a Christian wedding which was followed by a court wedding. While Shibani had opted for a red coloured gown while Farhan looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, who were in a live-in relationship for years, got married in an intimate ceremony on February 14 this year. It was an intimate and traditional ceremony which was attended by the couple's respective families and close friends. The couple was supposed to tie the knot in 2020, however, the wedding was postponed due COVID-19 lockdown.

Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa

Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah Kapur, who made her big Bollywood debut with Shaandaar, tied the knot with Manoj Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa on March 2. It was an intimate wedding which took place in Mahabaleshwar and Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and others in presence.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been head over heels in love with each other for years. And while they have been dropping major relationship goals, Ali and Richa made the headlines as they celebrated their union with friends and families. To note, Ali and Richa reportedly tied the knot on October 4 and their wedding pics made everyone fall in love.

Hansal Mehta and Safeena Hussain

Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta married his longtime partner Safeena Hussain in an intimate ceremony in an intimate ceremony in May. To note, Hansal and Safeena have been together for 17 years and have two daughters together.