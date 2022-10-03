    For Quick Alerts
      Yo Yo Honey Singh Confirms The Attack On Singer Alfaaz On Social Media

      It hasn't been even six months since popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala died due to an attack on his life and we are getting to hear another news of an attack on a popular singer. This time it is 'Hai Mera Dil' and 'Bebo' fame Alfaaz Singh, who was attacked and is now in critical condition in a hospital.

      As per The Tribune, an altercation broke out between Alfaaz, an eatery owner, and the attacker over money matters on Landran-Banur Road in Mohali. Following the argument, Alfaz was attacked by multiple people and sustained serious injuries, which ultimately led to his hospitalization.

      Confirming the news was the popular singer-rapper and Alfaaz's long-time friend Yo Yo Honey Singh. The singer took to Instagram on Sunday evening and wrote, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night." He deleted the post a few hours later. After the news broke out that the police nabbed the suspects, Singh took to Instagram again and thanked the Mohali police for their swift action. Recently, he posted again, talking about his visit to the hospital to see Alfaaz, where he asked his fans to pray for the singer's speedy recovery.

      Alfaaz first gained popularity in 2011 after the release of his song 'Hai Mera Dil' which was part of Yo Yo Honey Singh's album International Villager. He has since sung notable hits like 'Yaar Bathere', 'Birthday Bash', and 'Bebo'. Alfaaz also acted in Punjabi movies like Jatt Airways and Ishq Brandy.

      Yo Yo Honey Singh, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his new single 'Paris Ka Trip' where he is collaborating with popular Punjabi singer Milind Gaba. The song will release on October 6, 2022.

