Honey Singh Trolled For Introducing New GF Three Months After Divorce; People Say ‘Duniya Itni Tez Kyu Hai’

After going through a rough patch in his personal life, popular rapper, singer, and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh is back in the limelight.

After 21 years of marriage, he parted ways with his wife Shalini Talwar earlier this year leaving his fans shocked. However, within a few months after getting officially divorced, the Lungi Dance singer seems to have moved on in life and has found love again. Yes, you read that right!

According to reports, he's now dating Tina Thadani. Recently, Honey Singh and Tina were snapped together at an event in Delhi where the couple was seen walking hand-in-hand. A video from the event is currently doing the rounds on the internet in which both of them are seen twinning in black as they walk together holding hands.

While Honey Singh is back to his fit self and looked dashing in a black pantsuit look, his alleged girlfriend Tina was seen wearing a bodycon black dress with slits at the front. Interestingly, she also carried a Balenciaga bag which is priced at a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh.

Take a look at the video below:

While the singer hasn't yet released any official statement, a section of social media users is trolling him for making an appearance with Tina just three months after his separation from his wife.

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user wrote, "Bhai sab duniya itni tez ku h (laughing emoji)"

Another social media user commented, "Tabhi to divorce hua introduce jo karwana tha isse."

A third comment read, "Isko b abuse karega fir."

Take a look at a few reactions here:

The trolling culture has taken over social media and we totally condemn it. After divorce, everyone has the right to live life according to their will and people shouldn't judge celebrities for moving ahead in their lives.

Honey Singh and Shalini had an ugly divorce as she accused him and his family of domestic abuse. While she asked for Rs 20 crore as alimony, the divorce was finally settled in September at Rs 1 crore as the final amount.

For the unversed, Honey Singh was accused by Shalini of cheating and physical abuse. She also alleged that even Singh's father used to harass her. The duo had exchanged wedding vows in 2011 and were together for over two decades. However, both parties have now moved on in their lives.