Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Touches AR Rahman’s Feet During His IIFA Rocks 2022 Performance In Abu Dhabi

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is a huge admirer of the Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, was spotted touching the feet of the music maestro. It must be noted that Rahman was seated in the audience when the rapper performed on stage in Abu Dhabi during the IIFA 2022 awards ceremony.

Honey Singh walked up to Rahman and bowed down at his feet while performing at the event and he shared this special moment in his IG stories and wrote, "Moment of my life with AR Rahman sir."

In the aforementioned clip, we see Honey Singh singing on the stage before he walked up to AR Rahman whilst being dressed up in a shimmery maroon t-shirt, black pants and a golden necklace. Take a look!

Besides Yo Yo Honey Singh, the IIFA Rocks saw Guru Randhawa, Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi and Neha Kakkar also performed at the star-studded gala which was held at the Etihad Arena on Friday night in Abu Dhabi.

Kartik Aaryan To Skip IIFA 2022, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Singh was also seen paying his respect to the musicians who lost their lives on the IFFA Rocks 2022. He was quoted by India Today as saying, “Bohot dukh hua hain dono ki maut ka sunn ke. Specially Sidhu ka toh bohot hi shocking tha. Sach mein bataun, 3-4 din tak dimaag nahi chala ki ho kya gaya hain Sidhu ke sath. He was a very very sweet boy. Bohot hi amazing artiste tha. Bohot bada loss hua hain industry ko, KK and Sidhu Moose Wala se.”

Shankar Mahadevan Says KK Never Bothered About Not Receiving Many Awards; 'He Just Enjoyed What He Was Doing'

Meanwhile, the rapper recently left everyone impressed with his amazing physical transformation. Singh had dropped pictures of his chiselled new physique before heading to Hyderabad for a show.