Yuvraj Singh And Hazel Keech Blessed With A Baby Boy; Couple Says 'We Thank God For This Blessing'

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his actress-wife Hazel Keech were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday (January 25, 2022). The couple took to their respective social media handle to share the good news.

Yuvraj and Hazel posted identical note that read, "To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world."

Hazel Keech Reacts To Her PREGNANCY Rumours! Will She Be A Mommy Soon?

As soon as the duo shared this happy news on social media, congratulatory messages poured for them from all nooks and corners. Gulshan Devaiah commented, "Yay !!!! Lots of love and kisses to mumma, papa & little keechie koochie singh." "OMG congratulations❤️❤️❤️," read Richa Chadha's comment. Pragya Kapoor wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations!!! What wonderful news @hazelkeechofficial @yuvisofficial ❤️🤗🥳." Neha Dhupia commented, "Congratulations mummy n daddy @yuvisofficial @hazelkeechofficial ❤️." Preity Zinta wrote, "Congrats Yuvi and Hazel. Sooo Happy for u guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Yuvraj and Hazel dated for a year before the former finally popped the question to the actress on a beach in Bali. The lovebirds tied married on November 30, 2016, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara.

Pooja Banerjee On Working During Pregnancy: They Asked Why And I Asked Back Why Not? (Exclusive)

Speaking about why he is in love with the Bodyguard actress, Yuvraj had said in one of his interviews, "Unlike most people who show interest in my life only because they are driven by some agenda, Hazel is a genuine, honest person, who knows the real me. The fact that she takes no interest in my on-field life is refreshing. She shares my attitude towards life - both of us love goofing around and we believe in working hard. Life is interesting when you have such a partner."