Zareen Khan's Mother Hospitalised, Actress Requests Fans To Pray For Her Speedy Recovery

Zareen Khan took to her social media account on April 26 to inform her fans and followers that her mother has been hospitalised. The actress broke the news on her Instagram stories and requested everyone to pray for her mother’s speedy recovery.

It must be noted that Zareen did not divulge any details about her health but said that her mother was feeling unwell and had to be rushed to the hospital. She wrote in her note, "My mom is very unwell again...had to rush her to the hospital again last night...she is in the ICU. Requestion all of you to please pray for my mom's speedy recovery."

According to various media reports, Zareen's mother had been hospitalised last month as well. Khan, who marked her Bollywood debut in 2010 opposite Salman Khan in Veer, has appeared in several movies over years including Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Aksar 2 and 1921. She more recently starred in the Disney+Hotstar film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

On the personal front, Zareen has found love in former Bigg Boss contestant Shivashish Mishra. She opened up about their courtship in an interview with HT and said, She was quoted as saying, "We are trying to get to know each other. We are similar people and like each other's company. Let's see where it goes. We got to know each other very recently. I met him at the beginning of the year. (So) Jumping to a conclusion is too early. We like each other and that's about it."