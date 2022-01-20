Zareen Khan Says She Cannot Be A Monkey On Salman Khan's Back; 'That Undermines The Hard Work I Have Done'

Zareen Khan in her latest interview with her leading daily said that she has no qualms in accepting that she is still replaceable. The actress who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Veer added that she has been very content in her space.

"Actors are insecure. They are indispensable and replaceable. And nobody really cares. I've always been very content in my own space. So, I have never been in any race. But I do think I'm quite replaceable, right now. Unless you are an A-lister, people won't wait for you," Zareen told Hindustan Times.

She further revealed that her coy nature was mistaken as arrogance by some people and that there were times when she wanted to do good work but wasn't allowed to show her acting talent. She said that there were preconceived notions about her as she was just a pretty face.

The tabloid quoted Zareen as saying, "My dad had left us, (so) it was me who had to take the responsibility, to take care of my family financially. I did not have anybody helping me or guiding me. It was intimidating. I was intimidated and many took it as arrogance. There have been times when I felt lost in the industry. I wanted to do good work but I wasn't allowed to show my acting talent and what I could bring to the table. There were preconceived notions about me, as I was just a pretty face."

In the same interview, Zareen also reacted to the constant conjectures about Salman being her godfather. The actress said that while she is thankful to the superstar for giving her an entrance to the film industry, such assumptions undermines the struggle and hard work she has done in her journey.

Zareen said, "A lot of people still have that assumption. I'm thankful to Salman because I would've never entered the industry if it was not for me. He gave me an entrance to the industry. But my struggle started after I became a part of the industry because then I knew nothing. Salman is an amazing person but he is also a busy man. I cannot be a monkey on his back and bother him for little things. A lot of people to date think that all the work I do is through him and that's not true. Salman is a friend and just a phone call away but I'm not pestering him. And that undermines the struggle, the hard work that I've done."

Workwise, Zareen was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.