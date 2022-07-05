Zayed Khan Opens Up About Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni's Relationship: We Are Very Quick To Judge

It's known to all that actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is dating Arslan Goni. From travelling together to attending B-town parties together to showering love on each other on social media, the duo has been doing everything that a couple does. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Sussanne's actor-brother Zayed Khan was asked about her relationship with Goni, here's what he said...

He told Hindustan Times, "At my age, I find it most important to let people be and live. Whether the person is your brother, sister or friend, just let them be however they want. It's also important to be there when they need you. As far as Arslan is concerned, I think he is a lovely boy. He has a sweetheart nature."

He further said, "And if that is keeping both of them happy, who am I to say anything? At the end of the day, it's just about what makes you happy. While we are very quick to judge, a lot of people talk the talk but don't walk the walk."

In the same interview, he also spoke about Hrithik Roshan whom he considers as his mentor. When asked if he still takes a tip from the Kites actor, he said, "Always! We are people who don't publicise what we talk about all the time."

He further said that he has known Hrithik since he was 10. He went on to add that no matter if he talks every day or not, when he meets him, they both know exactly where to pick it up.

"I love him from the bottom of my heart. He is one of the most generous, disciplined people I have ever met. He has always been the kind of brother I can speak my heart to. He gives the best advice a brother can. He is honest, critical and sincere. You just can't ask more," concluded the Main Hoon Na actor.