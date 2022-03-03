Trailer Of Jaideep Ahlawat And Zeeshan Ayyub Starrer ZEE5 Original Series Bloody Brothers Out Now

Riding on the success of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Mithya, ZEE5 and Applause Entertainment are back with another stellar series, Bloody Brothers. Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the trailer is out of this dark comedy which is set to premiere on ZEE5 on March 18, 2022.

Starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles and Satish Kaushik, Shruti Seth, Tina Desai, Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse and Yuri Suri in supporting roles, Bloody Brothers is the Indian adaptation of British mystery thriller 'Guilt'.

As seen in the trailer, Bloody Brothers revolves around two brothers, Jaggi played by Jaideep Ahlawat and Daljeet played by Zeeshan Ayyub whose lives spin out of control when a tragic car accident occurs. What follows is a series of lies to conceal the truth however as more lies are told and more people get involved, it becomes impossible for the two brothers to escape the bloody mess unharmed. What remains to be seen is how far do the brothers go and how grave are the consequences? Packed with powerful performances and a riveting plot, 'Bloody Brothers' is a deliciously twisted tale of brotherhood, relationships, crime and drama.

Director, Shaad Ali said, "Bloody Brothers is unlike any brotherly show seen before in India. Jaggi and Daljeet share a twisted camaraderie and this stark personality difference brings out the dark comedy in situations so beautifully. It was a treat directing them and I hope that the viewers enjoy this unique and fresh relation between two brothers".

Jaideep Ahlawat said, "While my character, Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and a seemingly perfect life, one tragic accident spins his life out of control and creates rifts in his relations with everyone around him. What I love about the series is the way even tense situations are dealt with in a satirical manner. I am sure that the viewers will love the twisted camaraderie between the brothers."

Zeeshan Ayyub said, "What a fun ride this show has been. From shooting at a beautiful location in Ooty and getting to work with some incredible actors to making bonds for a lifetime and getting to play such a meaty role, Bloody Brothers has been one of the most gratifying projects of my life. The camaraderie we shared off screen can be seen on-screen and I hope that viewers enjoy this ride."