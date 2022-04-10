Zoya Akhtar Announce The Commencement Of Tiger Baby And Excel’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Bollywood's most awaited film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' has finally gone on the floors as the producer Zoya Akhtar has initiated the shoot featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in the pivotal roles.

Zoya Akhtar who is popularly known for directing and producing one of the finest films in Indian cinema shared an announcement post on a social media platform today in which she is indicating the commencement of production of the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', starting today. The post was captioned as 'Here We Go' implying on rolling out of the camera for the film.

Moments after Zoya posted this on a social media platform, her colleagues from the industry congratulated her as they wished her luck in commencing a new project.

Helmed by Arjun Varian Singh, the film has taken the internet by storm since the time its teaser was first released in September 2021. The teaser was set on the popular song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and revolved around the film's watchword 'Disconnect To Reconnect'. 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is all set to explore the different themes of friendships based on various facets of life.

Apart from Zoya Akhtar, the film is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sindhwani, and Farhan Akhtar. Reema and Zoya run the Tiger baby production house in combination. Tiger Baby has gathered a diverse and intriguing talent pool and is all set to roll with an exciting slate that includes Made in Heaven 2, Jee Le Zara, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Dahaad amongst others.