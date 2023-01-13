63-year-old Neena Gupta Flaunts Toned Legs In Thigh-High Slit Dress, Fans Call Her 'Patakha Guddi'

Neena
Gupta's
social
media
game
is
on
point.
Be
it
her
vacation
videos
or
stunning
no-filtered
photos,
the
veteran
actress
knows
how
to
keep
her
fans
engaged.
As
she
kick-started
the
weekend,
the
Badhaai
Ho
actress
posted
a
picture
where
she
can
be
seen
flaunting
her
toned
legs
while
striking
a
pose
for
the
camera.
NEENA
GUPTA
FLAUNTS
LEGS
IN
NEW
INSTAGRAM
PHOTO
On
Friday
(January
13),
the
actress
treated
us
with
another
stunning
photo,
showcasing
her
OOTD
in
style.
She
donned
a
thigh-high
slit
white
dress
and
paired
it
up
with
a
branded
brown
belt.
The
Masaba
Masaba
actress
enhanced
her
look
with
a
matching
handbag
and
classic
brown
heels.
Who
will
ever
say
that
she
is
63
years
old
after
looking
at
her
recent
photo?
Neena
Gupta
looked
all
sassy
and
oozed
confidence
while
posing
for
the
picture.
She
sported
sunglasses
and
kept
her
tresses
open
to
keep
her
look
neat.
The
Bollywood
actress
posted
the
photo
on
her
official
Instagram
handle
along
with
the
caption,
"Aaj
toh
matching
matching." Within
a
few
minutes,
her
snap
went
viral
on
the
internet.
Fans
have
flooded
the
comments
section
with
their
messages.
One
user
called
her
'Patakha
Guddi" while
another
commented,
"o
my
my..u
gorgeous."
The
netizens
went
gaga
over
Neena
Gupta's
photo,
stating
that
she
is
an
inspiration
for
everyone.
NEENA
GUPTA
UPCOMING
FILMS,
WEB
SERIES
On
the
professional
front,
Neena
Gupta
was
last
seen
as
Manju
Mishra
in
Vadh.
The
thriller
film
also
starred
Sanjay
Mishra
in
a
key
role.
2022
was
Neena
Gupta's
year
as
she
played
challenging
roles
in
films
like
Goodbye
and
Uuchai.
Uunchai
co-starring
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Anupam
Kher
and
Boman
Irani
has
received
a
good
response
from
the
audience
upon
its
digital
premiere
on
a
leading
streaming
platform.
From
silver
screen
to
OTT,
the
actress
has
been
ruling
the
roost
in
all
the
mediums.
She
is
yet
to
announce
her
upcoming
web
series
of
movies.
