Actor Annu Kapoor Admitted To Ganga Ram Hospital For Chest Pain, Currently Stable

Film actor Annu Kapoor was on Thursday admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after he complained of chest pain, doctors said. The 66-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital in the early hours, hospital sources said.

Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the actor was admitted for a chest problem.

The hospital, in a health bulletin, said Kapoor is "currently stable and recovering". It also said that he is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department.

For the unversed, Annu Kapoor has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and is known as a powerhouse performer. In the last decade, he grabbed eyeballs for his performances in films like Vicky Donor, Jolly 2, and Dream Girl among others.

Some of his upcoming projects are Sab Moh Mata Hai and Hum Do Hamare Baarah

