Actor Annu Kapoor Admitted To Ganga Ram Hospital For Chest Pain, Currently Stable

Film
actor
Annu
Kapoor
was
on
Thursday
admitted
to
Sir
Ganga
Ram
Hospital
in
Delhi
after
he
complained
of
chest
pain,
doctors
said.
The
66-year-old
actor
was
admitted
to
the
hospital
in
the
early
hours,
hospital
sources
said.
Ajay
Swaroop,
Chairman
(Board
of
Management),
Sir
Ganga
Ram
Hospital,
said
the
actor
was
admitted
for
a
chest
problem.
The
hospital,
in
a
health
bulletin,
said
Kapoor
is
"currently
stable
and
recovering".
It
also
said
that
he
is
admitted
under
Dr
Sushant
Wattal
in
the
cardiology
department.
For
the
unversed,
Annu
Kapoor
has
been
a
part
of
the
entertainment
industry
for
a
long
time
and
is
known
as
a
powerhouse
performer.
In
the
last
decade,
he
grabbed
eyeballs
for
his
performances
in
films
like
Vicky
Donor,
Jolly
2,
and
Dream
Girl
among
others.
Some
of
his
upcoming
projects
are
Sab
Moh
Mata
Hai
and
Hum
Do
Hamare
Baarah
Here's
wishing
a
speedy
recovery
to
him.
Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 11:52 [IST]