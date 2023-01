Actress Evelyn Sharma, known for films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, and Main Tera Hero, among others, has announced her second pregnancy. This comes 14 months after she and her husband, Indo-Australian dental surgeon and entrepreneur Dr Tushaan Bhindi, welcomed their first child. Her first child, a baby girl, was born in November 2021.

And now, doting mother Evelyn and her husband Tushaan Bhindi are set to welcome their second child together.