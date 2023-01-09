Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal REACT To Pregnancy Rumours In A Quirky Way; Say ‘Only Baby In My Life….’

Anushka
Ranjan
and
Aditya
Seal
make
for
a
cute
couple
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
The
couple
tied
the
knot
in
November
2021
and
ever
since
then,
they
don't
leave
a
chance
to
paint
the
town
red
with
their
mushy
romance.
From
their
vacation
pics
to
glimpses
of
their
romantic
moments
and
more,
Anushka
and
Adita
often
dish
out
major
relationship
goals.
Interestingly,
Anushka
and
Aditya
were
all
over
the
headlines
recently
as
there
were
reports
about
the
couple
expecting
their
first
child
together.
Yes!
The
media
reports
suggested
that
Anushka
Ranjan
is
pregnant
and
is
expected
to
embrace
motherhood
this
year.
A
report
published
in
Bollywood
Hungama
stated,
"The
couple
is
currently
enjoying
their
New
Year
time
in
Dubai.
While
the
couple
is
enjoying
their
blissful
time
with
their
friends,
they
are
also
gearing
up
to
enter
a
new
phase
in
their
lives.
Both
Aditya
and
Anushka
are
elated
to
become
parents".
As
the
news
spread
like
wildfire,
Anushka
had
rubbished
the
reports
and
claimed
that
she
isn't
pregnant.
Taking
to
her
Instagram
story,
Anushka
shared
a
pic
of
herself
with
Aditya
Seal
who
was
lying
in
her
lap
as
he
held
his
head
gently.
She
captioned
the
image
as,
"This
is
the
only
baby
in
my
life
right
now.
We
are
not
pregnant".
Take
a
look
at
Anushka
Sharma's
reaction
to
her
pregnancy
rumours:
Interestingly,
in
a
throwback
interview,
Aditya
had
spoken
about
having
a
daughter
in
the
future
and
stated
that
he
will
be
a
protective
father.
"Tomorrow
if
I
have
a
girl
child,
main
uske
boyfriend
ki
dhajjiyan
uda
dunga.
(I
will
take
her
boyfriend's
class),"
Aditya
was
quoted
saying
to
Bollywood
Bubble.
Talking
about
the
work
front,
Aditya
was
last
seen
in
Rocket
Gang.
The
movie
was
a
story
of
friendship,
camaraderie,
love
and
dance
and
featured
Nikita
Dutta,
Jason
Tham,
Mokshda
Jaikhani,
Sahaj
Singh
Chahal,
Tejas
Varma,
Aadvik
Mongia,
Jayshree
Gogoi,
Dipali
Borkar
and
Siddhant
Sharma.