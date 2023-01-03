    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      ‘In Dono Ke Pass Ek Hi Kapda Hai Bus', Aishwarya Rai, Daughter Aaradhya Gets Trolled For Their Airport Look

      By
      |
      Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Trolled For Their Airport Look

      Like every other Bollywood celebrity, actors Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan jetted off to holiday in New York to celebrate New Year 2023. On January 3, the power family was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they were leaving for home. The Bachchans returned from their dreamy getaway, and the trio were all smiles as they walked towards their car.

      Comments

      MORE AISHWARYA RAI NEWS

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 14:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 3, 2023
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X