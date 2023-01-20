Bas Karo Yaar: Fans Support Aishwarya Rai As Netizens Ask Her To Change Aaradhya Bachchan's Hairstyle

Anant
Ambani
and
Radhika
Merchant's
engagement
ceremony
turned
out
to
be
a
star-studded
affair
as
leading
Bollywood
celebs
attended
it.
From
Shah
Rukh
Khan
to
Salman
Khan,
popular
celebrities
graced
the
Gol
Daana
ceremony
at
Mukesh
Ambani
and
Nita
Ambani's
Antilia
to
extend
their
warm
wishes
to
the
couple.
Aishwarya
Rai
was
one
of
the
first
few
guests
to
arrive
at
the
gala
event
along
with
her
daughter
Aaradhya
Bachchan.
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
and
Aaradhya
Bachchan
stole
all
the
limelight
from
others
as
they
made
a
stylish
appearance
at
the
engagement
ceremony
in
Mumbai.
The
mother-daughter
duo
wore
stylish
outfits
for
the
function,
looking
picture-perfect
as
ever.
WHAT'S
NEXT
FOR
AISHWARYA
RAI?
On
the
work
front,
Aishwarya
Rai
was
last
seen
in
Mani
Ratnam's
Ponniyin
Selvan:
I,
which
arrived
in
the
cinema
halls
last
year.
The
Tamil
epic
drama
co-starring
Vikram
and
Trisha
created
ripples
at
the
box
office
upon
its
release.
Aishwarya,
who
was
seen
in
a
double
role
in
the
first
installment
of
Ponniyin
Selvan,
will
entertain
the
audience
with
the
second
part.
An
official
announcement
about
the
second
installment
was
recently
made.
The
film
will
hit
the
silver
screens
in
April
2023.
