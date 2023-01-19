She's All Grown Up: Aaradhya Bachchan Steals Limelight From Aishwarya At Anant Ambani's Engagement.

Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
made
a
stylish
appearance
at
Anant
Ambani-Radhika
Merchant's
engagement
ceremony
on
Thursday
(January
19)
in
Mumbai.
The
Bollywood
diva
attended
the
star-studded
function
along
with
her
daughter
Aaradhya
Bachchan,
looking
picture-perfect
as
ever.
When
it
comes
to
making
a
strong
statement
with
her
attires,
none
can
beat
Aish.
The
former
Miss
World
once
again
impressed
the
fashion
police
with
her
sparkling
green
outfit
at
the
bash.
AISHWARYA
RAI,
AARADHYA
BACHCHAN
SIZZLE
AT
ANANT
AMBANI'S
ENGAGEMENT
The
mother-daughter
duo
made
sure
that
the
spotlight
was
on
when
they
made
a
grand
entry
at
Ambani's
residence
Antilia.
Aishwarya
donned
a
green
suit,
teaming
her
outfit
with
statement
earrings
and
classic
heels.
She
flashed
her
million-dollar
smile
while
striking
a
pose
for
the
camera,
giving
us
a
moment
to
cherish
for.
Guess
who
stole
all
the
limelight
from
Aishwarya?
None
other
than
her
daughter
Aaradhya
Bachchan.
The
star
kid
looked
pretty
in
a
white
chikankari
suit
and
matching
mojris.
Aish
and
Aradhaya's
OOTD
are
perfect
for
the
wedding
season.
We
hope
you
are
taking
notes.
When
a
paparazzo
posted
Aishwarya
and
Aaradhya's
photo
from
Anant
Ambani
and
Radhika
Merchant's
Gol
Dhana
ceremony,
fans
flooded
the
comments
section
with
their
messages.
One
user
wrote,
"Oh
god,
she's
all
grown
up"
while
another
commented,
"Aaradhya
is
looking
tall
and
beautiful."
WHAT'S
NEXT
FOR
AISHWARYA
RAI?
On
the
professional
front,
Aishwarya
was
last
seen
in
Ponniyin
Selvan:
I,
which
released
last
year.
The
epic
drama
co-starring
Vikram
and
Trisha
managed
to
set
the
box
office
on
fire
in
September
2022,
emerging
as
the
most
popular
Tamil
film
of
the
year.
The
Ae
Dil
Hai
Mushkil
actress
played
double
roles
in
the
critically
acclaim
film
that
was
directed
by
Mani
Ratnam.
Aishwarya
will
entertain
the
audience
with
the
second
installment
of
Ponniyin
Selvan:
II,
which
is
slated
to
arrive
in
the
cinema
halls
in
April
2023.
An
official
announcement
about
the
release
date
of
the
highly
anticipated
second
part
was
recently
made
on
social
media.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Aishwarya
Rai
and
Aaradhya
Bachchan's
look
for
Anant
Ambani-Radhika
Merchan's
engagement
ceremony?
