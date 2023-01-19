She's All Grown Up: Aaradhya Bachchan Steals Limelight From Aishwarya At Anant Ambani's Engagement.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Engagement: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sparkled in a green ethnic outfit while her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan stole the limelight from her in a white chikankari dress.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stylish appearance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony on Thursday (January 19) in Mumbai. The Bollywood diva attended the star-studded function along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, looking picture-perfect as ever. When it comes to making a strong statement with her attires, none can beat Aish. The former Miss World once again impressed the fashion police with her sparkling green outfit at the bash.

AISHWARYA RAI, AARADHYA BACHCHAN SIZZLE AT ANANT AMBANI'S ENGAGEMENT

The mother-daughter duo made sure that the spotlight was on when they made a grand entry at Ambani's residence Antilia. Aishwarya donned a green suit, teaming her outfit with statement earrings and classic heels. She flashed her million-dollar smile while striking a pose for the camera, giving us a moment to cherish for.

Guess who stole all the limelight from Aishwarya? None other than her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The star kid looked pretty in a white chikankari suit and matching mojris. Aish and Aradhaya's OOTD are perfect for the wedding season. We hope you are taking notes.

When a paparazzo posted Aishwarya and Aaradhya's photo from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony, fans flooded the comments section with their messages. One user wrote, "Oh god, she's all grown up" while another commented, "Aaradhya is looking tall and beautiful."

WHAT'S NEXT FOR AISHWARYA RAI?

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, which released last year. The epic drama co-starring Vikram and Trisha managed to set the box office on fire in September 2022, emerging as the most popular Tamil film of the year. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress played double roles in the critically acclaim film that was directed by Mani Ratnam.

Aishwarya will entertain the audience with the second installment of Ponniyin Selvan: II, which is slated to arrive in the cinema halls in April 2023. An official announcement about the release date of the highly anticipated second part was recently made on social media.

