Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Embark On A Spiritual Journey In Rishikesh, Arrange Bhandara For Seers; See PICS

Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, are on a spiritual trip in Rishikesh. On Tuesday morning, a photo of the couple surfaced online, showing them at Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj's ashram in Rishikesh. Ahead of the India-Australia Test series, Anushka and Virat are seen doing spiritual trips. Let us tell you, Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj was PM Narendra Modi's spiritual guru.

ANUSHKA SHARMA AND VIRAT KOHLI IN RISHIKESH

The pictures show Virat and Anushka praying at the ashram. Anushka wore a grey anarkali suit, while Virat was seen wearing black pants and a white fluffy sweater. He also had a shawl around his shoulder. Meanwhile, hours after worshipping at the ashram, the star couple had also organised a bhandara on the ashram's premises. Photos from the feast were shared by Anushka and Virat's fan pages on social media. Watch video here

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma organised a Bhandara in Rishikesh are spotted taking blessings from Saints

Videos and pictures of Anushka and Virat organising the bhandara and serving 100 seers at the ashram went viral on the internet. In the pictures, seers are seen sitting on the ground as food is being served to them. While it also shows Virat and Anushka seeking blessings from the seers with folded hands.

FANS PRAISE ANUSHKA AND VIRAT

Soon, fans were seen praising them for their gesture. One wrote, "No other cricketer or even celebrity has been so connected to roots the way Kohli is. Imagine going to Vrindavan , Rishikesh and Nainital. Like i have seen no other celebrity doing this thing." Another fan tweeted, "It is so good to see celebrities embracing their culture so openly like this."

The couple's Rishikesh trip comes days after they were spotted at another ashram in Vrindavan, where they visited Baba Neem Karoli along with their daughter Vamika and sought blessings. They were seen spending some time meditating there and distributing blankets as well.

Anushka Sharma will soon be seen making a comeback with Jhulan Goswami's biopic, Chakda Xpress, while Virat Kohli is gearing up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first test match is scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur.

