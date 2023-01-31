Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Embark On A Spiritual Journey In Rishikesh, Arrange Bhandara For Seers; See PICS

Anushka
Sharma
and
her
husband,
cricketer
Virat
Kohli,
are
on
a
spiritual
trip
in
Rishikesh.
On
Tuesday
morning,
a
photo
of
the
couple
surfaced
online,
showing
them
at
Swami
Dayanand
Ji
Maharaj's
ashram
in
Rishikesh.
Ahead
of
the
India-Australia
Test
series,
Anushka
and
Virat
are
seen
doing
spiritual
trips.
Let
us
tell
you,
Swami
Dayanand
Ji
Maharaj
was
PM
Narendra
Modi's
spiritual
guru.
ANUSHKA
SHARMA
AND
VIRAT
KOHLI
IN
RISHIKESH
The
pictures
show
Virat
and
Anushka
praying
at
the
ashram.
Anushka
wore
a
grey
anarkali
suit,
while
Virat
was
seen
wearing
black
pants
and
a
white
fluffy
sweater.
He
also
had
a
shawl
around
his
shoulder.
Meanwhile,
hours
after
worshipping
at
the
ashram,
the
star
couple
had
also
organised
a
bhandara
on
the
ashram's
premises.
Photos
from
the
feast
were
shared
by
Anushka
and
Virat's
fan
pages
on
social
media.
Videos
and
pictures
of
Anushka
and
Virat
organising
the
bhandara
and
serving
100
seers
at
the
ashram
went
viral
on
the
internet.
In
the
pictures,
seers
are
seen
sitting
on
the
ground
as
food
is
being
served
to
them.
While
it
also
shows
Virat
and
Anushka
seeking
blessings
from
the
seers
with
folded
hands.
FANS
PRAISE
ANUSHKA
AND
VIRAT
Soon,
fans
were
seen
praising
them
for
their
gesture.
One
wrote,
"No
other
cricketer
or
even
celebrity
has
been
so
connected
to
roots
the
way
Kohli
is.
Imagine
going
to
Vrindavan
,
Rishikesh
and
Nainital.
Like
i
have
seen
no
other
celebrity
doing
this
thing."
Another
fan
tweeted,
"It
is
so
good
to
see
celebrities
embracing
their
culture
so
openly
like
this."
The
couple's
Rishikesh
trip
comes
days
after
they
were
spotted
at
another
ashram
in
Vrindavan,
where
they
visited
Baba
Neem
Karoli
along
with
their
daughter
Vamika
and
sought
blessings.
They
were
seen
spending
some
time
meditating
there
and
distributing
blankets
as
well.
Anushka
Sharma
will
soon
be
seen
making
a
comeback
with
Jhulan
Goswami's
biopic,
Chakda
Xpress,
while
Virat
Kohli
is
gearing
up
for
the
Border-Gavaskar
Trophy.
The
first
test
match
is
scheduled
to
begin
on
February
9
in
Nagpur.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 19:31 [IST]