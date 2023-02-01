    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Is Bollywood Debut In The Books For AP Dhillon As He Attends Kareena Kapoor's B'Day Bash For BFF Amrita Arora?

    Punjabi anger-rapper AP Dhillon was spotted at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's home for Amrita Arora's birthday.
    Kareena Kapoor is not only an amazing actress, but the diva has proved that she is also a true friend as she celebrated her BFF Amrita Arora's 45th birthday at her Mumbai home. Kareena decorated her home with balloons and flowers and threw a cosy party on Tuesday for her close friends. In attendance were Kareena's best friends, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Khan, and Shibani Dandekar.

    But there was someone who graced the special occasion, and it got all of us talking. The special guest was none other than Punjabi anger-rapper AP Dhillon. The popular singer was seen entering Kareena and Saif's residence last night wearing a casual outfit. Later, Kareena posted on her Instagram Stories a selfie with the "Brown Munde" singer and captioned it, "AP Dhillon In The House."

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 12:53 [IST]
