Is Bollywood Debut In The Books For AP Dhillon As He Attends Kareena Kapoor's B'Day Bash For BFF Amrita Arora?

Kareena
Kapoor
is
not
only
an
amazing
actress,
but
the
diva
has
proved
that
she
is
also
a
true
friend
as
she
celebrated
her
BFF
Amrita
Arora's
45th
birthday
at
her
Mumbai
home.
Kareena
decorated
her
home
with
balloons
and
flowers
and
threw
a
cosy
party
on
Tuesday
for
her
close
friends.
In
attendance
were
Kareena's
best
friends,
including
Malaika
Arora,
Arjun
Kapoor,
Farhan
Khan,
and
Shibani
Dandekar.
But
there
was
someone
who
graced
the
special
occasion,
and
it
got
all
of
us
talking.
The
special
guest
was
none
other
than
Punjabi
anger-rapper
AP
Dhillon.
The
popular
singer
was
seen
entering
Kareena
and
Saif's
residence
last
night
wearing
a
casual
outfit.
Later,
Kareena
posted
on
her
Instagram
Stories
a
selfie
with
the
"Brown
Munde" singer
and
captioned
it,
"AP
Dhillon
In
The
House."
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 12:53 [IST]