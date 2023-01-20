Ye Hasta Kyun Nai Hai?: Netizens Wonder About Aryan Khan As He Walks Into Ambani's Bash With Mom Gauri

Billionaire
Mukesh
and
Nita
Ambani's
youngest
son,
Anant
Ambani,
got
engaged
to
his
childhood
sweetheart,
Radhika
Merchant,
in
a
grand
celebration
at
their
lavish
mansion,
Antilia.
The
ceremony,
which
is
called
Dol
Dhana,
is
a
traditional
Gujarati
ritual
that
literally
means
engagement.
Several
Bollywood
celebrities
made
glamorous
appearances
at
Ambani's
bash
to
bless
the
couple.
The
star-studded
evening
saw
celebrities
like
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Salman
Khan,
Sara
Ali
Khan,
Varun
Dhawan,
and
others
in
attendance.
But
it
was
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
elder
son
Ayan
Khan
and
wife
Gauri
Khan
who
stole
the
limelight
at
the
party
with
their
glammed
avatars.
The
mother-and-son
duo
shone
like
stars
as
they
posed
for
the
shutterbugs.
Gauri
wore
a
shimmery
sequined
silver
lehenga,
while
Aryan
Khan
made
a
stylish
appearance
in
a
black
shirt,
matching
pants,
and
shiny
jacket.
As
Gauri's
pleasant
smile
won
the
hearts
of
fans,
Aryan's
smouldering
facial
expression
became
a
topic
of
discussion
on
social
media.
