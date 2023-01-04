When Gauri Khan Gave Perfect Dating Advice To Aryan Khan; Says ‘Date as many girls…..’

Shah
Rukh
Khan's
son
Aryan
Khan
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
star
kids
in
the
industry.
From
his
style
sense
to
his
swag,
and
his
hangouts,
everything
about
Aryan
tends
to
make
the
headlines.
Interestingly,
Aryan
has
been
all
over
the
news
these
days
and
this
time
for
his
personal
life.
According
to
media
reports,
Aryan
is
said
to
be
dating
Nora
Fatehi
currently.
The
news
came
to
light
after
a
fan
shared
pics
with
them
from
a
party.
And
as
Aryan
and
Nora's
dating
rumours
are
going
rife,
we
have
got
our
hands
on
Gauri
Khan's
advice
for
him.
During
her
appearance
on
Koffee
With
Karan,
when
Karan
Johar
asked
her
for
dating
advice
for
Suhana
Khan
and
Aryan
Khan,
Gauri
won
hearts
with
her
response.
For
Suahan,
Gauri
advised,
"Never
date
two
guys
at
the
same
time".
Sharing
a
bit
of
dating
advice
for
Aryan,
Gauri
stated,
"Date
as
many
girls
as
you
want,
till
you
decide
to
get
married.
And
then
full
stop".
Well,
now
that's
what
we
call
the
cool
parents.
Meanwhile,
neither
Aryan
nor
has
addressed
the
dating
rumours
so
far.
Talking
about
the
work
front,
Aryan,
who
was
speculated
to
make
an
acting
debut,
is
interested
in
writing
and
direction.
has
finally
announced
his
debut
project
and
even
shared
a
pic
of
a
script
that
he
has
written.
In
the
caption,
Aryan
stated
that
since
he
has
completed
the
script,
he
is
looking
forward
to
directing
his
debut
project.
He
wrote,
"Wrapped
with
the
writing...can't
wait
to
say
action".
To
this,
Gauri
took
to
the
comment
section
and
wrote,
"Can't
wait
to
watch".
On
the
other
hand,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
also
took
to
the
comment
section
and
commented,
"Wow....thinking...believing....dreaming
done,
now
onto
dare".
Furthermore,
King
Khan
sent
best
wishes
to
Aryan
and
wrote,
"Wish
you
the
best
for
the
first
one.
It's
always
special..."