Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Pakistani Actress Amid Dating Rumours; See Pic

Shah
Rukh
Khan's
son
Aryan
Khan
has
been
the
talk
for
a
while
now.
He
has
been
among
the
most
talked
about
star
kids
and
his
swag
and
dapper
looks
have
been
making
the
ladies
go
weak
in
their
knees.
And
now,
Aryan
has
been
grabbing
the
headlines
for
his
love
life.
It
is
reported
that
Aryan
Khan
is
currently
dating
Nora
Fatehi.
The
news
came
into
light
after
their
pics
surfaced
from
the
New
Year
celebrations.
Interestingly,
Aryan
is
once
again
grabbing
the
eyeballs
as
amid
the
dating
rumours
he
was
spotted
partying
with
a
Pakistani
actress.
Pakistani
actress
Sadia
Khan
has
taken
the
internet
by
a
storm
as
she
has
shared
a
pic
with
Aryan
Khan
from
the
New
Year
celebrations.
In
the
pic,
Sadia
looked
stunning
in
a
black
outfit
while
Aryan
looked
dapper
in
his
maroon
t-shirt
which
he
had
paired
with
denims
and
white
jacket.
The
two
made
a
stunning
pair
and
Sadia
had
captioned
the
image
as,
"Throwback
to
New
Year
Eve".
Needless
to
say,
Aryan
and
Sadia's
pic
has
been
going
viral
on
social
media.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
work
front,
Aryan
Khan
is
set
to
make
his
debut
in
Bollywood
as
a
director
and
writer
soon.
He
had
recently
shared
a
pic
of
a
script
that
he
has
written.
In
the
caption,
Aryan
stated
that
since
he
has
completed
the
script,
he
is
looking
forward
to
directing
his
debut
project.
Interestingly,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
took
to
the
comment
section
and
commented,
"Wow....thinking...believing....dreaming
done,
now
onto
dare".
Furthermore,
King
Khan
sent
best
wishes
to
Aryan
and
wrote,
"Wish
you
the
best
for
the
first
one.
It's
always
special..."
Although
Aryan
didn't
divulge
in
details
about
the
cast
of
his
debut
project,
fans
are
certainly
excited
to
see
his
work
on
the
big
screen.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 15:05 [IST]