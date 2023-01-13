Astonishing The World With Her Rising Presence In Modelling And Entertainment, Enter Pooja Saxena.

This young model and entertainer exudes pure passion and immense love for her craft, be it for modelling or for social media platforms as a digital creator.

There have only been a handful of professionals who have turned heads throughout their careers and journeys. Ever wondered what could be the reasons that might have helped a few of them have the edge over their competitors and gain a greater presence in their niches? There could be innumerable factors, say a few experts, but they also opine that all those people who make the conscious decision to stay distinctive from the rest by making bold choices and walking unconventional paths often go ahead in shining brighter than the rest, even in highly saturated and competitive industries. We noticed how Pooja Saxena has tried to fit in well in the latter category as an unconventional creator and model.

Pooja Saxena, even after being a young talent in modelling, social media and entertainment, has always been high on energy, enthusiasm and confidence, for she believes in her craft and knows what she aims to offer audiences through her impeccable work and content. She aims to grow as an artist in these industries and be known as a top name that inspires many other growing professionals, especially young girls.

This young and highly passionate girl last year had astonished people by featuring in a music video titled "Teri Meri Jodi Charchit Se - Happy Birthday Darling", which helped her prove her mettle as an artist as the video gained over 2 million views on YouTube and still growing. The Haryanvi song of 2022 featured her with Dev Chouhan and was released with the mesmerizing vocals of Amit Dhull.

Speaking on the love, she has been consistently receiving for the song, Pooja Saxena says, "I can't thank my audiences enough, for they have never let a dull moment stay in my life. They have constantly showered me with so much love and appreciation, and so I wish to continue entertaining them with my work for a long time."