    Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Grand Wedding To Take Place Amid Scenic Hills Of Kandala; Here Are More Details

    Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul To Marriage To Be A Grand Affair

    We all eagerly await to witness our favourite Bollywood celebrities' marriages. Last year, we saw a couple of stars enter the sacred nuptials, which made huge headlines. And now, as we begin 2023, reports about Sunil Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty's marriage with her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, have been doing the rounds on social media. As the star couple's wedding approaches, the much-anticipated date has been revealed.

    ATHIYA SHETTY AND KL RAHUL WEDDING VOWS WILL BE EXCHANGED AT SUNIEL SHETTY'S VILLA

    As per an exclusive report in ETimes, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's marriage will happen somewhere between January 21 and January 23. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the publication also reported that KL Rahul and Athiya will move two buildings away from Ranbir and Alia's abode in Bandra after their marriage.

    Further, a source also revealed to the outlet that the grand south Indian wedding would take place at Sunil Shetty's lavish villa in Khandala. The lavish bungalow is situated amidst the scenic hills of Khandala and is no less than a beautiful resort, which is a perfect venue to hold cosy and intimate wedding functions.

    ATHIYA SHETTY AND KL RAHUL WEDDING DETAILS

    Further, it is being reported that Sunil Shetty's Khandala bungalow will have high security, while the wedding will be attended by close friends and family members. The couple's marriage will be a private affair that will include a few big names from the cricket world and Bollywood. On the other hand, a few important business friends of the Shetty family are expected to attend their wedding.

    ATHIYA SHETTY AND KL RAHUL'S RECEPTION

    The couple will throw a grand reception for the who's who of entertainment. It is also said that some big shots from the sports, business, and political fields will also attend the April reception.

    Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 22:06 [IST]
    X