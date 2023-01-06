Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Grand Wedding To Take Place Amid Scenic Hills Of Kandala; Here Are More Details

We
all
eagerly
await
to
witness
our
favourite
Bollywood
celebrities' marriages.
Last
year,
we
saw
a
couple
of
stars
enter
the
sacred
nuptials,
which
made
huge
headlines.
And
now,
as
we
begin
2023,
reports
about
Sunil
Shetty's
daughter
Athiya
Shetty's
marriage
with
her
boyfriend,
cricketer
KL
Rahul,
have
been
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media.
As
the
star
couple's
wedding
approaches,
the
much-anticipated
date
has
been
revealed.
ATHIYA
SHETTY
AND
KL
RAHUL
WEDDING
VOWS
WILL
BE
EXCHANGED
AT
SUNIEL
SHETTY'S
VILLA
As
per
an
exclusive
report
in
ETimes,
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul's
marriage
will
happen
somewhere
between
January
21
and
January
23.
Although
nothing
has
been
confirmed
yet,
the
publication
also
reported
that
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
will
move
two
buildings
away
from
Ranbir
and
Alia's
abode
in
Bandra
after
their
marriage.
Further,
a
source
also
revealed
to
the
outlet
that
the
grand
south
Indian
wedding
would
take
place
at
Sunil
Shetty's
lavish
villa
in
Khandala.
The
lavish
bungalow
is
situated
amidst
the
scenic
hills
of
Khandala
and
is
no
less
than
a
beautiful
resort,
which
is
a
perfect
venue
to
hold
cosy
and
intimate
wedding
functions.
ATHIYA
SHETTY
AND
KL
RAHUL
WEDDING
DETAILS
Further,
it
is
being
reported
that
Sunil
Shetty's
Khandala
bungalow
will
have
high
security,
while
the
wedding
will
be
attended
by
close
friends
and
family
members.
The
couple's
marriage
will
be
a
private
affair
that
will
include
a
few
big
names
from
the
cricket
world
and
Bollywood.
On
the
other
hand,
a
few
important
business
friends
of
the
Shetty
family
are
expected
to
attend
their
wedding.
ATHIYA
SHETTY
AND
KL
RAHUL'S
RECEPTION
The
couple
will
throw
a
grand
reception
for
the
who's
who
of
entertainment.
It
is
also
said
that
some
big
shots
from
the
sports,
business,
and
political
fields
will
also
attend
the
April
reception.