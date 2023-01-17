Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Preparations Begin In Full Swing, Cricketer’s House Lit With Lights; WATCH

As per some media reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will exchange their wedding vows at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23.

Get ready for yet another grand wedding in Bollywood! This year's first industry wedding is going to be that of actor Suniel Shetty, his wife Mana Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty, and cricketer KL Rahul. The lovebirds will reportedly tie the knot on January 23, and their wedding ceremonies are said to happen on January 21 and 23, while they are likely to exchange vows on January 23.

Meanwhile, the wedding preparations have already begun in full swing. Recently, some videos surfaced online showing the two celebrities' families preparing for the big day. Cricketer KL Rahul's home has already been decorated with hanging lights.

As per some media reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will exchange their wedding vows at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23. It has also been reported that their Khandala villa is also getting decorated.