Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Preparations Begin In Full Swing, Cricketer’s House Lit With Lights; WATCH

Get
ready
for
yet
another
grand
wedding
in
Bollywood!
This
year's
first
industry
wedding
is
going
to
be
that
of
actor
Suniel
Shetty,
his
wife
Mana
Shetty's
daughter
Athiya
Shetty,
and
cricketer
KL
Rahul.
The
lovebirds
will
reportedly
tie
the
knot
on
January
23,
and
their
wedding
ceremonies
are
said
to
happen
on
January
21
and
23,
while
they
are
likely
to
exchange
vows
on
January
23.
Meanwhile,
the
wedding
preparations
have
already
begun
in
full
swing.
Recently,
some
videos
surfaced
online
showing
the
two
celebrities'
families
preparing
for
the
big
day.
Cricketer
KL
Rahul's
home
has
already
been
decorated
with
hanging
lights.
As
per
some
media
reports,
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul
will
exchange
their
wedding
vows
at
Suniel
Shetty's
Khandala
farmhouse
on
January
23.
It
has
also
been
reported
that
their
Khandala
villa
is
also
getting
decorated.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 20:09 [IST]