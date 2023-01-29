Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Share Glimpses Of Mehendi & Sangeet, Suniel Shetty Dances Gleefully. See PICS

Suniel Shetty's daughter, actress Athiya Shetty, and cricketer KL Rahul were married in a dreamy ceremony. The couple tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala lavish farmhouse in an intimate ceremony. Athiya and KL Rahul have been sharing glimpses from their wedding festivities since their wedding, and on Sunday, Athiya posted a series of beautiful photographs from her mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on Instagram.

The pictures feature Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty, dancing his heart out with the other guests at the function, whereas another pic shows Athiya and KL Rahul almost losing themselves in dance during an after-party.

ATHIYA SHETTY, KL RAHUL SHARE PICTURES FROM THEIR SANGEET & MEHENDI CEREMONIES

Athiya took to her Instagram account on Sunday and shared a bunch of lovely snaps from her mehndi ceremony and simply wrote, "22.01.23," which is a day before their wedding. For the mehendi ceremony, KL Rahul wore a grey embroidered kurta-payjama set, while Athiya looked stunning in an ivory mirror-detailed lehenga with colourful kundan and polki jewellery.

Taking to their respective Instagram pages, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared pictures from their fun and gleeful mehndi and sangeet functions. In the first photo, Athiya flaunts her henna-clad hands while Rahul pulls her cheeks. Which is followed by Suniel Shetty dancing some steps on the dance floor dressed in a white kurta and pyjamas. The third picture shows Athiya having fun with her bridesmaids, including Krishna Shroff, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and others.

In the fourth pic, Athiya and Rahul are seen lost in dance, while in the last pic Athiya seems to be in a goofy mood. KL Rahul too dropped a few pictures from the ceremony, wherein the couple is seen sharing some beautiful candid moments, while in others, Rahul is seen shaking legs with his gang. Take a look

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been rumoured to be dating for quite a few years, but neither of them ever confirmed it in the media. They posed as man and wife in front of the paparazzi only after their wedding nuptials.

