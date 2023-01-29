Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Share Glimpses Of Mehendi & Sangeet, Suniel Shetty Dances Gleefully. See PICS

Suniel
Shetty's
daughter,
actress
Athiya
Shetty,
and
cricketer
KL
Rahul
were
married
in
a
dreamy
ceremony.
The
couple
tied
the
knot
on
January
23
at
Suniel
Shetty's
Khandala
lavish
farmhouse
in
an
intimate
ceremony.
Athiya
and
KL
Rahul
have
been
sharing
glimpses
from
their
wedding
festivities
since
their
wedding,
and
on
Sunday,
Athiya
posted
a
series
of
beautiful
photographs
from
her
mehendi
and
sangeet
ceremonies
on
Instagram.
The
pictures
feature
Athiya's
father,
Suniel
Shetty,
dancing
his
heart
out
with
the
other
guests
at
the
function,
whereas
another
pic
shows
Athiya
and
KL
Rahul
almost
losing
themselves
in
dance
during
an
after-party.
ATHIYA
SHETTY,
KL
RAHUL
SHARE
PICTURES
FROM
THEIR
SANGEET
&
MEHENDI
CEREMONIES
Athiya
took
to
her
Instagram
account
on
Sunday
and
shared
a
bunch
of
lovely
snaps
from
her
mehndi
ceremony
and
simply
wrote,
"22.01.23," which
is
a
day
before
their
wedding.
For
the
mehendi
ceremony,
KL
Rahul
wore
a
grey
embroidered
kurta-payjama
set,
while
Athiya
looked
stunning
in
an
ivory
mirror-detailed
lehenga
with
colourful
kundan
and
polki
jewellery.
Taking
to
their
respective
Instagram
pages,
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul
shared
pictures
from
their
fun
and
gleeful
mehndi
and
sangeet
functions.
In
the
first
photo,
Athiya
flaunts
her
henna-clad
hands
while
Rahul
pulls
her
cheeks.
Which
is
followed
by
Suniel
Shetty
dancing
some
steps
on
the
dance
floor
dressed
in
a
white
kurta
and
pyjamas.
The
third
picture
shows
Athiya
having
fun
with
her
bridesmaids,
including
Krishna
Shroff,
Akansha
Ranjan
Kapoor,
and
others.
In
the
fourth
pic,
Athiya
and
Rahul
are
seen
lost
in
dance,
while
in
the
last
pic
Athiya
seems
to
be
in
a
goofy
mood.
KL
Rahul
too
dropped
a
few
pictures
from
the
ceremony,
wherein
the
couple
is
seen
sharing
some
beautiful
candid
moments,
while
in
others,
Rahul
is
seen
shaking
legs
with
his
gang.
Take
a
look
Actress
Athiya
Shetty
and
cricketer
KL
Rahul
have
been
rumoured
to
be
dating
for
quite
a
few
years,
but
neither
of
them
ever
confirmed
it
in
the
media.
They
posed
as
man
and
wife
in
front
of
the
paparazzi
only
after
their
wedding
nuptials.