Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: First Glimpse Of Mandap Out, Couple To Have ‘No Phone Policy'?

Actor
Suniel
Shetty's
daughter
Athiya
Shetty,
who
is
set
to
wed
her
boyfriend,
cricketer
KL
Rahul,
kickstarted
their
wedding
festivities
on
Saturday.
The
couple
tied
the
knot
on
January
23,
and
the
pre-wedding
celebrations
began
with
a
sangeet
night,
which
was
held
on
January
21.
The
big-fat
wedding
that
is
happening
at
Suniel
Shetty's
Khandala
farmhouse
is
reported
to
have
been
lit
up
in
golden
shamiana
with
fairy
lights,
flowers,
and
many
more.
The
wedding
is
reportedly
said
to
be
an
intimate
affair,
with
only
close
friends
and
families
in
attendance.
Meanwhile,
earlier,
multiple
videos
surfaced
online
that
gave
us
a
glimpse
of
the
lavish
wedding
venue,
decorated
with
lights
and
hanging
lamps.
On
the
other
hand,
a
few
images
that
were
leaked
on
social
media
showed
the
venue
decorated
beautifully
in
yellow
and
white
shades.
Reports
have
it
that
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul's
mehendi
ceremony
will
take
place
inside
Suniel's
villa
on
Sunday,
January
22,
with
only
limited
guests
in
attendance.
According
to
a
report
in
India
Today,
the
couple
will
be
hosting
a
grand
reception
a
few
weeks
after
their
wedding.
The
party
will
be
thrown
in
Mumbai
and
Bengaluru
for
their
industry
friends
and
work
colleagues.
The
couple
and
their
families
have
kept
their
wedding
details
under
wraps,
however,
the
buzz
is
that
the
grand
reception
party
will
be
held
after
the
IPL.
Athiya
and
KL
Rahul
have
been
together
since
2019
and
have
been
quite
open
about
their
relationship
on
social
media
platforms.
Several
media
reports
have
claimed
that
the
guests
who
will
be
attending
the
star
couple's
wedding
will
not
be
allowed
to
use
their
cell
phones,
as
like
many
other
celebs,
the
couple
is
going
for
a
"no-phone
policy."